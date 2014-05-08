About this product
Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown.
Afghani effects
Reported by real people like you
460 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
Hidden Valley Clones
Providing the best cannabis clones in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside to home growers and commercial growers. Clones, XL Clones, Pre-Teens, Teens, Large Plants.
Strains include:
Cosmic Glue #6, Astro Chimp #9, Blueberry OG, Sunday Driver, Alien OG, Cassidy St. Cookies, Holy Grail OG, Platinum OG, Tahoe OG, Blueberry Muffins, Mimosa 5, Cherrygasm, Cherry Pie, Space Queen, GG4, GSC, Mendo Breath, Super Silver Haze, Sour Diesel, Sour Tangie, Blue Zkittlez, Afghani, King Kush, Bruce Banner, Do-Si-Dos, Bubba Kush, Grand Daddy Purple, Lemon Kush
Check out our website for more information on our company and our products by visiting https://www.hiddenvalleyclones.com/ or by calling directly at (619) 720-2646
