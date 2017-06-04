About this product
About this strain
Chronic effects
Reported by real people like you
116 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
53% of people report feeling giggly
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
17% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
