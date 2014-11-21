About this product
About this strain
Marionberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
120 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!