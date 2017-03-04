About this product
White Romulan effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
