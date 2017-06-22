About this strain
Platinum Purple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
150 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
