High Purity Extractions

About High Purity Extractions

Extraction, Filling & Packaging for Dispensaries, Caregivers & Growers in the Northeast U.S. . In the seed to sale process, High Purity Extractions has you covered with everything in between. We strive to be your one-stop-shop to help grow your brand. We offer CO2 extractors and extraction services, rotary evaporators and post-process mixing & blending, auto-fillers & sealers, and various vaporizers and accessories. We also provide custom branding and packaging services for many of our products, leaving you with an end product ready for delivery. Don't see what you're looking for? Contact us today. We are committed to the highest level of customer support and service.