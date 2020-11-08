Mint Face Off, also called “Face Mints” or “Face Off Mints” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Face Off OG with Kush Mints. Green chunky buds are laced with orange hairs and amber trichomes. The effects of this strain are believed to be relaxing and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Mint Face Off is believed to be 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Mint Face Off is myrcene, with strong menthol and citrus notes doused with earthy and slightly nutty aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of stress and migraines. The original breeder of Mint Face Off is Cresco Labs.