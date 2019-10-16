HIMALAYA
Key Lime Pie Cartridge
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Flavors: Chocolate, Sweet, Citrus
Key Lime Pie is as delicious as it sounds! A phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies, Key Lime Pie is an indica dominant hybrid that will give you the perfect mellow, lucid high.
Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.
Key Lime Pie effects
268 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
