HIMALAYA
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Live Resin - 1G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% Live Resin.
We extract Himalaya Live Resin concentrates from whole-plant cannabis that's frozen fresh at the farm.
Like Himalaya cartridges, our dabs are legit. Made without using added flavors, cured trim, or color remediation (CRC).
Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
