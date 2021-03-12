About this product
The Bling is a cross between LUI Pollen X White Widow. It's a delicious concentrate that'll have you floating off into space for a while!
A flavor forward cartridge that focuses on providing the most authentic flavor through a fresh-frozen process.
About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company and Happy Dreams Farm, The Bling is a cross of Humboldt Frost, Reserve OG, and Humboldt Gelato. Named after the abundance of trichomes found on the green and purple buds, this strain has gassy and sweet floral notes and tastes include pine, citrus, and earthy terpenes. This high-potency strain has ethereal effects, making it great if you’re looking to elevate your mood and float off for a while.
About this brand
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.