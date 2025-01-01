About this product
Live Resin Disposable (Fully Ceramic) .5g - Apples and Bananas
HOLOHResin
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
Apples and Bananas is a potent hybrid indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Now N Later and Jet Fuel Gelato. Apples and Bananas is 20% THC or higher, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apples and Bananas' effects include happiness, euphoria, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apples and Bananas when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress.
