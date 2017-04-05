About this product
Legend OG Feminized seeds produce compact, bushy plants thanks to their indica-leaning lineage. Stemming from the original OG Kush and refined to a masterpiece, Legend OG fills some pretty big shoes. From the woody and citrus aromas to the vibrant smoke, this strain bleeds excellence. The effects also leave very little to be desired, with a short brain buzz leading to a vibrant heightening of your senses. Their plants are also easy to grow, with buds delivering up to 25% THC. They’re also versatile, with their short stature lending themselves to nearly any grow setup imaginable.
About this strain
Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.
Legend OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.