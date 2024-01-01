We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Hometown Hero
High Quality Cannabis
6
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Concentrates
Delta-8 THC
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
12 products
12 products
Cartridges
Critical Mass 2g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape
by Hometown Hero
Cartridges
Sour Diesel 2g Blue Lotus Vape
by Hometown Hero
Cartridges
Amnesia Haze 5g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape
by Hometown Hero
Cartridges
Liberty Haze 2g Blue Lotus Vape
by Hometown Hero
Cartridges
Purple Kush 2g Blue Lotus Vape
by Hometown Hero
Cartridges
Blueberry 2g Blue Lotus Vape
by Hometown Hero
Cartridges
Grand Daddy Purple 2g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape
by Hometown Hero
Cartridges
Pink Panther 5g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape
by Hometown Hero
Cartridges
White Rhino 5g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape
by Hometown Hero
Cartridges
G13 5g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape
by Hometown Hero
Cartridges
Maui Wowie 2g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape
by Hometown Hero
Cartridges
Train Wreck 2g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape
by Hometown Hero
