Beautiful broad spectrum CBD distillate mixed with cannabis derived terpenes are now available. These high quality cartridges use authentic CCELL hardware for thick, flavorful hits every time. They're guaranteed never to leak, if they do we will replace it!
This oil is formulated to contain 50% CBD in the cart. It also contains other beneficial cannabinoids like CBC, CBN, CBG, and CBDv. There's no THC in this oil whatsoever.
We offer both strains and fruit flavors. The cannabis flavored strains taste just like the real thing. And the fruit flavors vape more like an e-cigarette with very fruity tones and no terpenes at all.
Critical Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
473 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
