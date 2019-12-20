HONEY®
Original Glue by HONEY® is the nectar of the gods for the highly functional cannabis user. Characteristic anticipated effect are it hits hard on both the body high and the uplifting part of the mood and energy scale. Happy, motivated, focused, creative and relaxed. If you are not highly functional on cannabis, watch out: Original Glue by HONEY® will hit you like that proverbial 800 pound gorilla.
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
