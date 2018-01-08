About this product

Granddaddy Purple by HONEY® is highly effective Indica and can help keep you going. Characteristic anticipated effects are that it helps step down your energy and get a good night’s sleep. For heavy indica users however, you can be productive with this one and will find it delightful. Effects will range from a strong relaxing body high to a sedative, sleepy, and heavy feeling. Those who experience heavy indicas as an energetic tonic will find that Granddaddy Purple by HONEY® can bring you to a happy, motivated and focused place.