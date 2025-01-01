We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
House of Loud
When it hits, it's LOUD!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
26 products
Shatter
Gelato Shatter
by House of Loud
5.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Fire OG Shatter
by House of Loud
5.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Purple Tangie Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Super Sour Diesel Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
9 lb. Hammer Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
DJ Shorts Blueberry Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Afghan Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Pine Tar Kush Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Goji OG Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Green Crack Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
West OG Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Gummy Shark Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Tangie Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Crimea Blue Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Citrus Shine Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Maui Wowie Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
GT Kush x Citrus Shine Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
OG Kush Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Boss Shatter
by House of Loud
Solvent
Green Crack Crumble
by House of Loud
Solvent
Blueberry OG Crumble
by House of Loud
Shatter
Emerald Cup OG Shatter
by House of Loud
Shatter
Blue Cookies Shatter
by House of Loud
1
2
Home
Brands
House of Loud
Catalog
Concentrates