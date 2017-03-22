About this product
Humboldt Terp Council | Live Resin Vape Cartridge LA Kush 1g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
LA Kush, also known as "Los Angeles Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain with obscure genetic roots. Not to be confused with OG Los Angeles Kush, the general consensus is that LA Kush is a variety of OG Kush, and possibly a select phenotype of Abusive OG. In spite of the mystery, LA Kush presents itself as an earthy mix of pine and menthol flavors. Its happy effects bring a smile to your face, lifting your mood and relaxing sore muscles. If you are looking to alleviate stress or need a spark of creativity, look to LA Kush. Like the name suggests, LA Kush was originally bred in Los Angeles, California.
