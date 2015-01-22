I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Blueberry feminized seeds produce hybrid plants that are ideal for growing outdoors. This strain is an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa hybrid with THC levels of up to 16%. The flavorful and delicious Blueberry strain delivers a feel-good high that makes the user feel upbeat, happy and like they can tackle the day. The medical uses of Blueberry have shown it to be effective to reduce the symptoms of depression and help induce sleep for people suffering from insomnia. This strain also has the ability to reduce pain and bust stress.
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
