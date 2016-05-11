I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Chemdawg is one strain to rule them all and the feminized seeds make this fast-flowering for speedy results. This 80% Indica / 20% Sativa hybrid strain produces plants with high levels of THC up to 25%. In as little as 8 weeks, this strain will produce flowers with a pungent diesel aroma. Chemdawg is known for its ability to soothe the mind and relax the body, allowing the user to drift away and forget about the stress of the day. This strain can also help to alleviate the symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Royal Chemdawg effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
55% of people report feeling creative
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Headaches
22% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!