About this product

Granddaddy Purple is a strain that’s considered royalty. These feminized seeds are great for beginners to grow and produce guaranteed results. This 100% Indica strain has strong levels of THC up to 23% and is known by marijuana enthusiasts to produce deep states of relaxation, blissful waves and eventually a couchlock effect. Expect sweet flavors like berry and grape with a scent to match. Granddaddy Purple has been known to induce sleep to combat insomnia, induce appetite, bust stress and also to alleviate pain from headaches, muscles and joints.