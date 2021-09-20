I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Granddaddy Purple is a strain that’s considered royalty. These feminized seeds are great for beginners to grow and produce guaranteed results. This 100% Indica strain has strong levels of THC up to 23% and is known by marijuana enthusiasts to produce deep states of relaxation, blissful waves and eventually a couchlock effect. Expect sweet flavors like berry and grape with a scent to match. Granddaddy Purple has been known to induce sleep to combat insomnia, induce appetite, bust stress and also to alleviate pain from headaches, muscles and joints.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!