Wedding Cake is known for its sweet taste and the harmony between the indica and sativa traits. If you want to chill but still remain sharp, Wedding Cake is a great choice.
Wedding Cake effects
1,338 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
