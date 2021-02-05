About this product
Lemon Diesel is a Hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Sour with Lost Coast OG. This strain produces effects that are relaxing but still allow you to be focused and coherent. Some say Lemon Diesel is a creeper strain, meaning that the high comes on slower than you might expect. This strain offers a delicious flavor that is fruity and sweet with hints of citrus and pepper.
Lemon Sour Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Sour Diesel - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Iconic
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!