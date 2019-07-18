About this product
iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.
iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.
About this strain
Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Albert Walker OG with Chemdawg 91. Dogwalker OG effects are cerebral, calming, and promote focus. When consumed in large doses, these effects intensify into a deep sleepyness. This strain features a complex flavor profile that is woody and skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and appetite loss.
