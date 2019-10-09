The lovechild of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. With very little sativa effects, Headband induces a spacey, foggy state that makes it poorly suited to tasks that require focus and mental acuity. Headband gives users a physically weighty feeling that spreads down through the spine and radiates out to the limbs, comfortably locking them into a lethargic position.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.