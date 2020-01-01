Infused Edibles

I have had numerous surgeries, both on my back and spine. I refuse to use the drug medication my doctor prescribes me, those pills do more harm then good! At this time i have had my medical marijuana license for about 3 months, and i came across these gummies in a local dispensary. I absolutely LOVE THE TASTE! And boy did they help with all the pain i was in, i even tried some CBD peaches and they really worked, honest! It is one of those things where you need to try it to believe it. And well, i am now a believer. I will never touch another pain pill again! Thank you guys.