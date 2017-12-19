About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
138 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
