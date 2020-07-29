IONIC
Cannatonic White Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 5%CBD 9%
About this product
This boutique extracted, triple-distilled cannabis distillate offers the most potent cannabis experience with a clean, crisp finish. Run through a short path in small batches for extreme clean and consistency. For the consumer seeking an elevated, prolonged experience.
Cannatonic effects
Reported by real people like you
647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!