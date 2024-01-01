Island Flower: Apples & Bananas (Indica)

by Island
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

About this strain

Apples and Bananas is a potent hybrid indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Blue Power, Gelatti and other strains. Apples and Bananas is 20% THC or higher, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apples and Bananas' effects include happinesseuphoria, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apples and Bananas when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Compound Genetics, the full genetic is ((Platinum Cookies x Granddaddy Purple) x Blue Power) x Gelatti. Apples and Bananas features flavors like apple, pear and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Apples and Bananas typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apples and Bananas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Island
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
