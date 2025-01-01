Our Live Resin Disposable Vape Pen includes a full gram of 100% live resin extracted in our lab. With an extra porous ceramic coil, our all-in-one vape pen features new dual airflow and anti-clogging technology. It maximizes terpene flavor and ensures a smooth hit every time. This new device delivers on the age-old Item 9 Labs promise: quality above all.



Fully rechargeable, the slim, lightweight design offers ultra flavorful dabs on-the-go. Our Live Resin Disposable Vape Pen is breath-actuated, meaning you're fully in control. Designed to increase delivery, cannabis is only released when the user inhales; this self-regulated dosing method ensures that not a single drop is wasted.

read more