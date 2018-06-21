About this product
No chargers, buttons to activate, or separate batteries are required. Each Jackpot CCELL disposable is loaded with CO2 distillate oil and ready to go, just take a pull for a low-odor vaping experience that's discreet and convenient. This disposable vaporizer fits in the palm of your hand. Combined with a high-quality hardware delivery system, our CCELL disposables are guaranteed to produce large volume draws. Jackpot disposable pens come in one size, .3g (300mg).
24k Gold, also known as "24k," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. This strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that leave the consumer in a happy state of mind. 24k Gold offers a sweet critrus flavor when smoked or vaped. Medical marijuana patients choose 24k Gold to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Growers say this strain has dark colored buds like its parent, Kosher Kush. With a THC content of 20%, 24K Gold is best reserved for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.
