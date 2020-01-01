We make our products with quality CO2 oils produced from our own contracted cultivation. All of our products are triple lab tested and certified by by three of the best known labs in NorCal. Currently, our products are only produced for patients in California with a verifiable doctor's recommendation. We support patients who choose to forego some pharmaceutical practices and turn to medical cannabis as a low-impact source of high-quality healing and wellness. Our products are distributed to quality dispensaries. To find a local dispensary with House of Jane products, visit our Find Jane's Brew page or check with WeedMaps.com. If Jane's Brew isn't available in your area, send us a note requesting our products in your city.