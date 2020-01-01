Jankovic LLC
MARIJUANA INCOME TAX SERVICES 280E Consulting & Strategies Income Tax Compliance Representation before the IRS Representation before the State MARIJUANA ACCOUNTING SERVICES Full-charge Bookkeeping Training Internal Bookkeepers Regular Financial Statements QuickBooks, MJ Freeway, & More SALES & EXCISE TAX SERVICES Marijuana Sales Tax Compliance Marijuana Excise Tax Compliance Use Tax Compliance 3rd Party Filing MARIJUANA CFO SERVICES Budgeting & Projections Advising on Mergers & Acquisitions Advising on Capital Allocations Participation in Investor Meetings MARIJUANA PAYROLL SERVICES Determining Contractor or Employee Contractor and Employee Payments Payroll Process with Direct Deposit Payroll Tax Compliance EXPERTS IN MJ & CBD Cultivations Dispensaries Extractions and Infused Products Caregivers