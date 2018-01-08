About this product

From Acid Jazz groovers and jazz-funk movers to spaced-out cosmic explorations and beyond, Jazz Dispensary: Cosmic Stash opens the door a heightened musical experience and features some of the most iconic and hard to find drum breaks, legendary samples, and a who’s who of players and producers including: Bernard Purdie, Isaac Hayes, David Axelrod, the Lafayette Afro Rock Band, the Blackbyrds, Pharoah Sanders, and more. Comprised of four distinct musical strains, “Soul Diesel,” “Purple Funk,” “OG Kush,” and “Astral Travlein’,” there’s a trip for every mood. Housed in a four way fold-out box, each LP features its own custom jacket design. All four records boast unique prescription labels, affixed to translucent colored vinyl, each one selected to reflect the intended effects of the music: translucent orange, purple, green, and clear.