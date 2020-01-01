Jefferson Cannabis

Our goal is to be the most generous company we can be in support of local community health and wealth. To further this objective we were organized as a Social Purpose Company under the laws of Washington State on July 4, 2013. We provide sustainably grown cannabis products in accordance with the organic standard of OMRI.org rules at the lowest price possible WE APPRECIATE OUR CUSTOMERS, OUR RETAIL PARTNERS, OUR EMPLOYEES’ HARD WORK, AND THE OPPORTUNITY THIS PROVIDES TO MAKE CANNABIS AVAILABLE TO THE RESIDENTS OF OUR STATE