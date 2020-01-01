 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Jefferson Cannabis

Jefferson Cannabis

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Jefferson Cannabis

Our goal is to be the most generous company we can be in support of local community health and wealth. To further this objective we were organized as a Social Purpose Company under the laws of Washington State on July 4, 2013. We provide sustainably grown cannabis products in accordance with the organic standard of OMRI.org rules at the lowest price possible WE APPRECIATE OUR CUSTOMERS, OUR RETAIL PARTNERS, OUR EMPLOYEES’ HARD WORK, AND THE OPPORTUNITY THIS PROVIDES TO MAKE CANNABIS AVAILABLE TO THE RESIDENTS OF OUR STATE