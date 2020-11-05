Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Jetpacks

Jetpacks

Creme Brulee (1 Gram Indica Badder)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

Creme Brulee effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
20% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!