Jetpacks
Creme Brulee (1 Gram Indica Badder)
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
Creme Brulee effects
10 people told us about effects:
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
20% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
