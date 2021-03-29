Earthy, with just a slightly spicy kick, this unlikely sativa was born of a creative cross between Key Lime Pie and Lavender. Upbeat but mellow, it’s a versatile strain from the Jetty Farm. Equally perfect for a full day out and about, or a patio sesh at home.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.