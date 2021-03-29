Chili Verde UNREFINED Live Resin Dablicator™ Oil Applicator 1g
About this product
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil.
About this strain
Chili Verde is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Chili Verde. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
