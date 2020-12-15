This Glue cross is known for its extra-sticky buds. Why is that important, you ask? Sticky buds lead to sticky trichomes, which means an extra-heavy terpene and cannabinoid profile. Since this is UNREFINED Live Resin, you’ll taste that big flavor and feel the full body flower high. It’s a hybrid but leans more indica, so be prepared to chill. Hard.



Allowing the terpenes and THCa to work their magic, this concentrate results in a sugar-like consistency. What remains are sparkling granules coated in a terpy sauce.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.