Jetty Extracts
GG #4 x Cannalope Haze UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll 3 Pack (2.1g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This pairing is all about potency and flavor, with a seriously uplifting sativa high. The flower’s dense trichomes lead to sticky buds (hence ""Gorilla Glue""), which means an extra-heavy terpene and cannabinoid profile. Mix in the melon, mango and earthy flavor notes from the Cannalope Haze UNREFINED Live Resin and you’ve got a big-time potent and tasty preroll.
Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.
Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!