Jetty Extracts
Granddaddy Purps HIGH THC Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
GDP is a classic NorCal strain. It’s a potent, pure, heavy indica that will surely have you couch-locked. Good earthy flavor with hints of citrus fruit and spice.
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
