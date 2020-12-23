Jetty Extracts
Ice Cream Cake Solventless Cartridge .5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
A strong and sedative sweet treat, Ice Cream Cake is an indica that is great for night-time toking. Sweet, creamy, and fuel notes shine through in this Wedding Cake x Gelato #33 cross.
Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!