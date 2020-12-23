About this product

A strong and sedative sweet treat, Ice Cream Cake is an indica that is great for night-time toking. Sweet, creamy, and fuel notes shine through in this Wedding Cake x Gelato #33 cross.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.