Logo for the brand Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts

Lemon Sour Diesel UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

'LSD’ for short, this California Sour x Lost Coast OG cross is perfect for those looking to enjoy a revitalizing, energetic and euphoric high. Lemony and slightly sweet, it’s a potent sativa for a complete buzz from head to toe.

JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.

Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

Lemon Sour Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Focused
18% of people report feeling focused
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!