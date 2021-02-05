About this product

'LSD’ for short, this California Sour x Lost Coast OG cross is perfect for those looking to enjoy a revitalizing, energetic and euphoric high. Lemony and slightly sweet, it’s a potent sativa for a complete buzz from head to toe.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.