About this product

"Our collab benefiting Keep A Breast Foundation, Pink Lemonade is an Indica cross of Purple Kush and Lemon Skunk. With notes of grapefruit and lemon, it’s a chill strain bringing awareness to an important cause.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "