Jetty Extracts
Pink Lemonade HIGH THC PAX Era Pod .5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
"Our collab benefiting Keep A Breast Foundation, Pink Lemonade is an Indica cross of Purple Kush and Lemon Skunk. With notes of grapefruit and lemon, it’s a chill strain bringing awareness to an important cause.
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more. "
Pink Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
