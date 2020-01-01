 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jollybee

About Jollybee

We want the world to see cannabis extracts in a new light. It doesn’t have to bee a drab laboratory product anymore. Jollybee and its employees are truly a reflection of each other. We are fun loving, hard working, and passionate cannabis entrepreneurs. Our company was established to serve those, like us, in need of a real solution. Our staff’s diverse history of work coupled with their many years of extensive involvement in the cannabis community has granted them a unique ability to create. A former tattoo shop owner, a former nursery owner, an engineer, and visual arts major are just some of the rich job histories. In addition to our unrelenting professional lab staff, Jollybee has a family that can't bee beat.