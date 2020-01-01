We want the world to see cannabis extracts in a new light. It doesn’t have to bee a drab laboratory product anymore. Jollybee and its employees are truly a reflection of each other. We are fun loving, hard working, and passionate cannabis entrepreneurs. Our company was established to serve those, like us, in need of a real solution. Our staff’s diverse history of work coupled with their many years of extensive involvement in the cannabis community has granted them a unique ability to create. A former tattoo shop owner, a former nursery owner, an engineer, and visual arts major are just some of the rich job histories. In addition to our unrelenting professional lab staff, Jollybee has a family that can't bee beat.