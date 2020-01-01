Jordy's Suckers was founded in 2015 as a response to the opioid epidemic that is plaguing our people. We saw first hand how the magic of a low-dose medible can help to reduce cravings for harmful substances, and we wanted to share our discoveries to the world. Since then we have grown to serve so many different individuals who are looking for low-dose cannabis medible options to treat a variety of ailments, including: PTSD, depression, anxiety, chronic pain, seizure disorders, OCD, ADD/ADHD, addiction, arthritis...and the list goes on! We do what we do for the love of the cannabis plant and for the love of humans everywhere. We want everyone to feel better, and we believe that is possible with a medicated sucker. Please contact us today to find out how a Jordy's Sucker can help you! Or if you need any advice on treating a condition, or struggle with addiction, we are here to help!