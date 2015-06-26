About this product
Each 1g JUSTICE JOINT is hand-rolled with our high-quality strain-specific flower.
JUSTICE JOINTS donates 100% of profits to Cannabis for Black Lives, a coalition working to support Black led organizations and establish a more fair and equitable cannabis industry.
About this strain
Rollex OG Kush, bred by Devil’s Harvest Seeds, is an indica-dominant hybrid of White Fire OG and Kuchi. The combination creates a complex flavor profile that mixes the skunky, pine flavors of OG Kush with sharp cheesy undertones. The effects from Rollex OG Kush start with an uplifting burst of cerebral energy that borders on psychedelic, eventually leveling off into a relaxing body buzz that creeps up slowly and disbands stress and muscle tension.
Rollex OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Justice Joints
At JUSTICE JOINTS our mission is to harness cannabis and its legalization
to empower those most affected by its prohibition. We acknowledge our privilege in the legalized cannabis space and our responsibility to assist those who came before us, many of who remain incarcerated for doing what we can now do legally. Instead of a one-time donation, JUSTICE JOINTS facilitates an ongoing flow of donations to Cannabis for Black Lives and their partners. Join the cause and help us #SPARKCHANGE.
