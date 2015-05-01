ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kuchi is a hybrid bred by Devil’s Harvest Seed Company. It combines Exodus Cheese and SFV OG Kush to produce a sweet, tangy fruit flavor with a piney note from the Kush influence. Though balanced between relaxing indica and uplifting sativa genetics, the indica punch often shines through thanks to the influence of SFV OG Kush’s potent pain-fighting effects.

Lineage

First strain parent
Exodus Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Strain
Kuchi
Strain child
Rollex OG Kush
child

Most popular in