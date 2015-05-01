Kuchi is a hybrid bred by Devil’s Harvest Seed Company. It combines Exodus Cheese and SFV OG Kush to produce a sweet, tangy fruit flavor with a piney note from the Kush influence. Though balanced between relaxing indica and uplifting sativa genetics, the indica punch often shines through thanks to the influence of SFV OG Kush’s potent pain-fighting effects.
