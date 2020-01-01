J/W Mariceuticals Inc. is the dream of 3 local Okanagan business men . Brynn Jones & Jason Weber who founded the company seeking a way to spread the beautiful life we have here and Darrin Fiddler our friend and Assistant Operations Manager . We are so lucky to be able to live in the great Okanagan Valley here in the interior of BC . We looked around at the people who choose to live here and why they love it . The valley is unique in a very special way. The locals have access to trails, lakes, bike lanes, world class golf courses, wine tours, skiing, clean air, fresh food from orchards and farms. Healthy lifestyle choices. Another passion of the boys was in all natural hemp . Over the years cultivation of industrial hemp has grown in the Canadian prairies and BC , feeding farmers who had all but given up on the trade . Hemp was a lifeline to the small communities of farmers and everyone who relied on agricultural dollars. As the Canadian hemp industry grew products from food, health, beauty and construction began to be provided by Canadian companies with the same goals. Green living through healthy life choices, from farm to table. We searched all over Canada , seeking superior hemp based products to provide to the vast healthy lifestyle choices we see here everyday . To share the wealth of hemp and it’s benefits to the body , environment and economy. We developed Okanagan Green Hemp Products to share the best of both worlds. We developed our brand with beautiful scenic Okanagan views and superior hemp products. Foods, and health products that have no connection to big-pharma or corporate food giants , only Canadian Hemp Industry regulations that provide protection and consistency. We have chosen to provide our services online via www.mariceuticals.ca , www.okanagangreenhemp.com & www.MyHealthyHemp.com so we may reach every home in Canada.Using Canada Post and PayPal to ensure security of personal information , your satisfaction and ensure low prices. We hope that our products and the products of our partner suppliers will excite you as much as it does us . We believe in a daily hemp routine to provide great benefits. Thank you so much for exploring these ideas with us.